As we previously reported, people say they are fed up with dirty water.

Homeowners in Battle Ground are gearing up to file a petition over the on-going water issue.

Homeowners in Battle Ground preparing to take water issue to court

Spoke to a homeowner and the petition creator.

Zach raderstorf created the petition a year ago.

He also created a website to inform and educate unaware homeowners on this issue.

Water in battle ground is managed by the water conservancy board..

Not the town.

The goal of the petition is to dissolve the board and merge the entity with the town.

Raderstorf plans to file the petition to the circuit courts.

He served on the battle ground town council from 2017 to 2019.

Raderstorf says because the town is so small there shouldn't be two separate government entities.

He says after years of complaining people are starting to put the puzzles pieces together and are fed up with the water issue.

"we are all facing the same problem of over paying for poor water quality but then most other people are either facing a pressure issue, water pressure issue or water quality issue on top of the price."

Raderstorf says the water conservancy board could sell the town's water system to indiana american water.

He says the town could also by bulk water from indiana american water of lafayette.

The water conservancy board released a statement to news 18 it reads in part.

Having a petition to dissolve the conservancy does not guarantee that end result.

The conservancy can demonstrate that it is financially sound, that it supplies water at a competitive rate that is compliant with all state and federal standards, and that it responds appropriately and efficiently to the few customer complaints received.

Raderstorf says he hopes to file the petition by the end of this year.

