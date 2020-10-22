Global  
 

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News

In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.

The Legendary Indian cricketer has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi.

The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues.

The news of Kapil Dev's heart attack has left the entire social media shocked as fans took to different platforms to wish the 'Haryana Hurricane' a speedy recovery.

Former Indian captain and one of the finest all-rounders from the cricket world, Kapil Dev led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983.

