Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump 's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere onAmazon Prime Video. Details are thin on the ground about the film, but reportsin the US suggest it will launch on the streaming service worldwide before thepresidential election on November 3.

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news about the loss of her third child.

Photo by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Borat will be on Twitch soon. The Amazon-owned streaming service announced that Sacha Baron..

Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has described a video clip from the upcoming Borat film appearing to show him with his hand down his trousers as a “complete..

Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career Demi Lovato is standing by her controversial new single, which attacks U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting she values "integrity" over record sales.

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

An old Joe Biden hug is making people cry and the love for Donald Trump at his rallies is real.

Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers were more than ready to joke about Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday night, after President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was..

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, denied he did anything wrong after he was caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire.

After Rudy Giuliani has caught immense heat for a compromising prank in 'Borat 2,' Sacha Baron Cohen's character is now 'defending' Trump's lawyer.

Rudy Giuliani is featured in what can fairly be called an explosively embarrassing in the new Borat...

Rudy Giuliani has attempted to explain the scene in Borat 2 by releasing a statement on his social...