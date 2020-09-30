Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

'I here to defend America's mayor': Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat pokes at Rudy Giuliani in video

 After Rudy Giuliani has caught immense heat for a compromising prank in 'Borat 2,' Sacha Baron Cohen's character is now 'defending' Trump's lawyer.
USATODAY.com

Giuliani denies he did anything wrong in the new ‘Borat’ movie.

 President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, denied he did anything wrong after he was caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire.
NYTimes.com

Stephen Colbert Doesn’t Buy Rudy Giuliani’s Borat Explanation

 Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers were more than ready to joke about Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday night, after President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was..
WorldNews

The Countdown: Parkland compassion, Rudy Giuliani and LeBron's plea

 An old Joe Biden hug is making people cry and the love for Donald Trump at his rallies is real.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Analysis: Trump homes in on Biden's record in final debate [Video]

Analysis: Trump homes in on Biden's record in final debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:00Published
Trump and Biden outline contrasting visions in civilised final debate [Video]

Trump and Biden outline contrasting visions in civilised final debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 54:18Published

AP Analysis: Trump & Biden 'an actual debate'

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night. (Oct. 23)
 
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden trade blows, but no knockouts in final debate [Video]

Trump and Biden trade blows, but no knockouts in final debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter, and actress

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message [Video]

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message

Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career [Video]

Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career

Demi Lovato is standing by her controversial new single, which attacks U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting she values "integrity" over record sales.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Borat Borat 2006 mockumentary comedy film directed by Larry Charles

Rudy Giuliani responds to Borat video

 Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has described a video clip from the upcoming Borat film appearing to show him with his hand down his trousers as a “complete..
WorldNews

Borat will do a very nice stream on Twitch with DrLupo

 Photo by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Borat will be on Twitch soon. The Amazon-owned streaming service announced that Sacha Baron..
The Verge
Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news about the loss of her third child.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:28Published
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere onAmazon Prime Video. Details are thin on the ground about the film, but reportsin the US suggest it will launch on the streaming service worldwide before thepresidential election on November 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Calls Out Rudy Giuliani After He Explains The Compromising 'Borat' Scene

Rudy Giuliani has attempted to explain the scene in Borat 2 by releasing a statement on his social...
Just Jared - Published

‘Oh My God’: Twitter Has … Thoughts On Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Beyond Cringe’ Borat Scene:

‘Oh My God’: Twitter Has … Thoughts On Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Beyond Cringe’ Borat Scene: Rudy Giuliani is featured in what can fairly be called an explosively embarrassing in the new Borat...
Mediaite - Published

Rudy Giuliani Shown Getting Extremely Comfortable With Young Actress in Excruciating Scene From New Borat Movie

Rudy Giuliani Shown Getting Extremely Comfortable With Young Actress in Excruciating Scene From New Borat Movie President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was reportedly caught on camera laying on a...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Called Out Rudy Giuliani After His Compromising Borat Scene [Video]

Demi Lovato Called Out Rudy Giuliani After His Compromising Borat Scene

The politician was caught on film in a controversial scene in the upcoming mockumentary.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:49Published
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and more celebrities who believe in aliens [Video]

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and more celebrities who believe in aliens

If you are wondering if we're alone in the universe or if there are aliens and UFOs out there, you are not alone. Some very famous celebrities believe there is life on other planets.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:24Published
'Borat' is back! Film debuts Friday [Video]

'Borat' is back! Film debuts Friday

Actor Sascha Baron Cohen is set to don his bushy mustache to reprise the role of "Borat" for a second time. The film debuts on Amazon Prime on October 23rd, and will tackle themes such as the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published