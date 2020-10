A herd of elk was seen crossing Highway 34 near the town of Estes Park in northern Colorado, seemingly trying to escape the East Troublesome Fire that was raging nearby.



Related videos from verified sources East Troublesome Fire now second-largest in state history



The East Troublesome Fire is now the second-largest fire in state history at about 170,000 acres after it grew another 50,000 acres on Thursday following a 100,000-acre run on Wednesday. The fire has.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 10:03 Published 6 hours ago Shifting Winds Make It Hard To Get Ahead Of East Troublesome Fire



"It could easily start making more radical fire behavior in areas that have been relatively calm,” said fire information Chris Joyner. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:36 Published 6 hours ago Wildfire Evacuees Fill Loveland Hotel To Capacity



A spokesperson for The Red Cross said the main evacuation shelter, the Embassy Suites in eastern Loveland, was at capacity as thousands evacuated from around Estes Park. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:10 Published 7 hours ago