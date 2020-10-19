Global  
 

MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 : MS Dhoni & Co. aims to bounce back in tournament | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:21s - Published
After months of speculation amid the coronavirus and T20 World Cup, Sourav Ganguly’s aim to get IPL 2020 up and running is fulfilled.

While the tournament won’t have the spine-tingling atmospheres of a usual IPL, the 2020 edition shapes up to be one of the most open tournaments yet.

The defending champions, who have a record four IPL Titles to their name, have won just four of their 12 opening matches.

It is a record that makes for quite the opener, as Chennai Super Kings can’t seem to get the better of their rivals in recent times, with four straight defeats to Rohit Sharma’s men in 2019.

