Quibi Is Shutting Down Just 6 Months After Launch

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Quibi Is Shutting Down Just 6 Months After Launch

Quibi Is Shutting Down Just 6 Months After Launch

According to 'The Wall Street Journal' the streaming service is to be one of the shortest-lived to date.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Quibi Quibi American short-form mobile video platform

Lil Yachty’s Quibi show is the first to find a life raft

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Remember Quibi, short-lived media company and purveyor of bizarre shows like Murder House Flip and a horror..
The Verge
Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News [Video]

Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News

After raising nearly $2 billion in funding and promising to reinvent the way people consume entertainment programming, Quibi is shutting down six months after its launch.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published
Streaming service Quibi to end after six months [Video]

Streaming service Quibi to end after six months

Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Related videos from verified sources

Quibi Is Shutting Down 6 Months After Launch: 'We've Considered and Exhausted Every Option' [Video]

Quibi Is Shutting Down 6 Months After Launch: 'We've Considered and Exhausted Every Option'

It's time to say Quib-bye to Quibi.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 02:18Published
Quibi Out of Business After Just Six Months in Business [Video]

Quibi Out of Business After Just Six Months in Business

After just six months from Quibi's launch date, the short-form streaming platform is shutting down, unable to gain traction amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo breaks it all..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:15Published
Tech Report: Quibi calls it quits after 6 months [Video]

Tech Report: Quibi calls it quits after 6 months

Quibi, the short-form video app founded by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, is calling it quits after just six months.

Credit: WMGTPublished