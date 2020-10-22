|
Quibi Is Shutting Down Just 6 Months After Launch
According to 'The Wall Street Journal' the streaming service is to be one of the shortest-lived to date.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News
After raising nearly $2 billion in funding and promising to reinvent the way people consume entertainment programming, Quibi is shutting down six months after its launch.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:34Published
Streaming service Quibi to end after six months
Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
