Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays
Rays Catcher Mike Zunino graduated from Mariner High School in Cape Coral in 2009.
He's now in World Series, playing for the Rays.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over DodgersThe Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.
Tampa Bay Rays player from Cape CoralTampa Bay's Catcher Mike Zunino used to play for Mariner High School. He graduated in 2009
John Smoltz: 'When you see a guy like Mookie Betts, you see a difference maker' | THE HERDJohn Smoltz joins Colin Cowherd to talk the World Series after the Tampa Bay Rays tied up the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smoltz talks how dynamic a player like Mookie Betts has been for..