Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Rays Catcher Mike Zunino graduated from Mariner High School in Cape Coral in 2009.

He's now in World Series, playing for the Rays.


