5 takeaways from the final presidential debate

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:29s
NBC News anchor Kristen Welker presided over a debate that featured fewer interruptions between the candidates.

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Debate transcript: Trump, Biden final presidential debate moderated by Kristen Welker

 Here is the full transcript of the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, moderated by Kristen Welker in..
Moderator Kristen Welker named 'clear winner'

 The NBC correspondent is labelled "clear winner" for the way she led the final presidential debate.
Takeaways From The Final Presidential Debate Of 2020

The final presidential debate of the 2020 election season was more calm and policy-oriented than the...
BFF808

Barbara Ferriolo RT @TODAYshow: “He understands the people who are not decided right now want this country to unite. They want us to come together… and I th… 13 seconds ago

Bondra

Yuji Sakata RT @CNN: President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration policy in t… 1 minute ago

Aschettino

Lucia RT @MSN: 5 key takeaways from the final presidential debate https://t.co/0GFIqYIIai 2 minutes ago

BadriMelissa

Melissa badri 5 key takeaways from the final presidential debate https://t.co/FXifeELe83 3 minutes ago

JohnStrom18

John Strom 5 takeaways from the final 2020 presidential debate https://t.co/aBGCoByv8v FROM THE PROVEN LIARS AND FAKE NEWS ME… https://t.co/tWWGGkSLeE 4 minutes ago

edwardkovach530

Edward Kovach 5 key takeaways from the final presidential debate https://t.co/SE5g7x1bnU trump is hiding his tax results cause he… https://t.co/Le5JqIfKbj 5 minutes ago

preachingterp

Kevin Agee 5 key takeaways from the final presidential debate https://t.co/A5imKAG3rW 5 minutes ago

ThomasJToner

Tom Toner RT @NewDay: President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration policy i… 6 minutes ago


#USPolls2020: Trump-Biden lock horns in the final debate, some key highlights | Oneindia News [Video]

#USPolls2020: Trump-Biden lock horns in the final debate, some key highlights | Oneindia News

As US President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential Candidate Joe Biden locked horns in the second presidential debate, the mute button or atleast the presence of it kind of worked out as the two..

Democracy 2020: Impact of final presidential debate on voters [Video]

Democracy 2020: Impact of final presidential debate on voters

Democracy 2020: Impact of final presidential debate on voters

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate [Video]

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

