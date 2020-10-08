10232020 Stolen Data

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

Georgia federal officials are investigating a ransomware attack....on america's election infrastructure "critical systems" in hall county, georgia's voter database have been affected..

The attack may not be tied to foreign interference..

But--- f-b-i and national intelligence say..there's now been at least two instances..where russian state- sponsored hackers have targeted state and local governments..succ essfully stealing data.

L3: election 2020 white chad wolf acting secretary, department of homeland security "chad wolf, acting secretary, department of homeland security: "make no mistake, the federal government is united in ensuring that american voters decide american elections, and that all americans can be confident that their vote will count."

L3: election 2020 white ransomware attack on election infrastructure under investigation georgia a spokeswoman for the hall county elections in georgia says they are working to fix the issues..and the voting process is not impacted.

###### ots image:left calls for justice police-tape-lights-generic1...