Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 12-0 on Thursday morning.
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell confident SCOTUS vote will happen MondayEXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell tells 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman he is confident the Senate will confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice, Monday night.
Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senateThe Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.
Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court NominationThe Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.