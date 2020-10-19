Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 12-0 on Thursday morning.


Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Watch Video"The nomination will be reported favorably to the floor with a unanimous vote," Senate...
Senate Democrats will boycott Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing vote as GOP vows to move forward

Senate Democrats say they will boycott a committee hearing Thursday where Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme...
Amy Coney Barrett showed she's ready to be part of Trump's post-truth strategy

Amy Coney Barrett showed she's ready to be part of Trump's post-truth strategy (CNN)What the United States is really facing in the November election and in Amy Coney Barrett's...
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell confident SCOTUS vote will happen Monday [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell confident SCOTUS vote will happen Monday

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell tells 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman he is confident the Senate will confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice, Monday night.

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination [Video]

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.

