Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Biden Square Off In Last Presidential Debate

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Trump, Biden Square Off In Last Presidential Debate

Trump, Biden Square Off In Last Presidential Debate

Thursday’s presidential debate looked vastly different than the first, Natalie Brand reports.

(4:06)WCCO This Morning - Oct.

23, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'He's a confused guy': Quieter Trump takes on well-drilled Biden

The second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden proved far more...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald


Trump and Biden to Face Off in Final 2020 Presidential Debate

With less than two weeks until Election Day, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will meet for...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsMid-DayBelfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com


Look at India, it's filthy, its air is filthy: Donald Trump during US presidential debate

US President Donald Trump has described India and its air as "filthy" during the last presidential...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

Alihassyas

Ali @jbouie @KBeds Hahaha are you all for real?? Trump won fair and square the debate last night. Tell me about gett… https://t.co/GL8GyZ3Ge2 3 minutes ago

Lades32590084

IDWE ODUK (Iteso) RT @usatodayDC: Trump and Biden square off in Nashville for the final presidential debate, offering the president what may be his last chan… 2 hours ago

GessessI

Gessess Investment Fact Check: Examining claims from the last presidential debate - Alton Telegraph https://t.co/5G1RfW7IZo 6 hours ago

OscarMontgomery

Oscar Montgomery Fact Check: Examining claims from the last presidential debate - Alton Telegraph https://t.co/cXOJWjG5GT 6 hours ago

jacqlandry_

Jacqueline Last thought on the debate: it was often hard to follow Trump’s argument. Went back and forth from “Biden is a do-n… https://t.co/ayOYJs1ug5 9 hours ago

MainesCW

Maine's CW Fact Check: Examining claims from the last presidential debate https://t.co/dvURAy3dUY 9 hours ago

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen RT @Easy_Branches: CBC News: The National | Trump and Biden’s last debate before Election Day | Oct. 22, 2020: Donald Trump and Joe Biden s… 9 hours ago

Easy_Branches

@Easy_Branches https://easybranches.com/contribute CBC News: The National | Trump and Biden’s last debate before Election Day | Oct. 22, 2020: Donald Trump and Joe Bi… https://t.co/9KmL3ppSa9 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Biden Debate Much More Traditional Than The First [Video]

Trump Biden Debate Much More Traditional Than The First

It was a more traditional debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last night. After a chaotic first debate, this time, each candidate had his mic cut off for the first two..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:41Published
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Mark Ruffalo calls Donald Trump a 'liar' following Presidential debate [Video]

Mark Ruffalo calls Donald Trump a 'liar' following Presidential debate

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has taken to Twitter to call US President Donald Trump a "liar".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published