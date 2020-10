Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity



James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970