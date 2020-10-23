Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  
 

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:48s - Published
The worst of the rain is over, but we're not quite done with all of it yet.

Some "lighter showers" or a little snow mixed in, will be rolling through at times today.

Highs will only be in the low-40s.

We're going to clear out the skies tonight with lows in the upper-20s.

The cool weather continues on Saturday with clouds slowly on the increase.

At least it will be dry with highs in the upper-30s.

Saturday night will also be dry with temps just below freezing.

Some rain and/or snow is possible Sunday with some minor accumulations possible in a few spots.

High temps will struggle to make it to 40 through the weekend.


