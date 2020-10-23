American Sign Language hotline for voting

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

On election day, some people in the deaf-blind community might have a support service professional with them to help explain what's on the ballot.

The minnesota secretary of state recently announced new resources available to help those with disabilities have better access to voting.

That includes voters who are deaf, deaf?

"* blind and hard of hearing.

Many people will be heading down here to the olmsted county elections office to cast their ballot in less than two weeks.

And for those who are deaf, deaf?

"*blid or hard of hearing... things might just get a little easier today.

There's a new american sign language voter hotline now available beginning today.

The minnesota commission of the deaf, deaf?

"* blind and had of hearing has been working with the secretary of state for the past two years now trying to get this up and running by election time.

Any voter who is hard of hearing or seeing can call the hotline and have direct access to any resources they may need.

The director of community and civic engagement, jessalyn akerman?

"*frank tells me it's normal for the deaf community to be nervous to "so our contracted partner with the secretary of state helps give our folks that confidence so they can have all the information that they need to make some informed choices.

Some of those are simple things, like where can i find my polling place."

Something we can do to make communicating easier on those who are deaf, deaf?

"* blind or hard of hearing is grab a pen and notepad.

And have patience... especially while we're all wearing masks and that takes away all facial expressions.

