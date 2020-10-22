|
|
|
Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate
Video Credit: Veuer
- Duration: 01:16s - Published
Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate
Immediately after the second debate, first presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace says he’s “jealous.” Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.
|
|
|
After Fox News' Chris Wallace failed to maintain order during the first presidential debate, NBC...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
“I’m jealous,” said Chris Wallace, the moderator of the unruly matchup last month, just after...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
|
|