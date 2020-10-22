Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate

Chris Wallace ‘Jealous’ of Kristen Welker After Successful Second Presidential Debate

Immediately after the second debate, first presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace says he’s “jealous.” Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kristen Welker praised for 'masterclass' debate moderation, Chris Wallace is 'jealous'

After Fox News' Chris Wallace failed to maintain order during the first presidential debate, NBC...
USATODAY.com - Published

Moderator Kristen Welker Manages to Keep Order at Final Debate

“I’m jealous,” said Chris Wallace, the moderator of the unruly matchup last month, just after...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

Clafaa1

Clafaa RT @JennaEllisEsq: WOW. Instead of simply congratulating Kristen Welker, Chris Wallace says he’s “jealous” and “I wish I could have moderat… 33 seconds ago

mjoesq

Michael O'Shea, Esq. RT @nytimes: In the final presidential debate, Kristen Welker managed to restore order to an institution that some believed could not be ta… 47 seconds ago

OxmanMartin

Martin H Oxman Chris Wallace Says He’s ‘Jealous’ Of Moderator Kristen Welker: Wish I Had That Debate https://t.co/DhcHaVYSuD 59 seconds ago

Lacus09

Wayne LH44 Morris RT @thedailybeast: “Well, first of all I’m jealous,” Chris Wallace said on Fox News immediately following the final debate between Trump an… 1 minute ago

Ripley2win

Ripley2win #IDIC_Rules Kristen Welker praised for ‘masterclass’ debate moderation, Chris Wallace is ‘jealous’ https://t.co/eHIfO59git 2 minutes ago

NastruckHarold

nastruck The real winner in last nights debate!!!! Kristen Welker praised for ‘masterclass’ debate moderation, Chris Wallac… https://t.co/WPqAF5oXv9 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

5 takeaways from the final presidential debate [Video]

5 takeaways from the final presidential debate

NBC News anchor Kristen Welker presided over a debate that featured fewer interruptions between the candidates. Story: https://bit.ly/3krEvX4

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview [Video]

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview

[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published