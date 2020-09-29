Early voting locations in Fort Wayne to expand on October 26

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 28 seconds ago

Some people said the long lines are worth it rather than voting by mail.

It's week three for early voting and the crowd for voters keeps growing.

Today was the last day to mail in your request to vote by mail.

This means after today you'll have to vote in person.

Fox 55's jentil neal tells what the in person voter turn out looks like now and what to expect when the satellite locations open next week.

>"i just wanted to get it in before it was too late."it's week three for early voting and the crowd for voters keeps growing.

Some people saying the long lines are worth it rather than voting by mail... > 00:00:33-00:00:41"i wanted to make sure there was no compromise, no issues, nothing happening with the post office kind of situation going on."

Now that the deadline to request an absentee ballott has passed , ..election officials don't expect the lines to disappear anytime soon.

>00:00:26-00:00:36 "we're going to reach over 21,000 people today that have voted early in the last few weeks so that is obvious a record here for early voting."

Pat evans couldn't bring her husband today but made sure his vote is counted bringing in his absentee ballott..

Happy to make it in time.> 00:00:46-00:00:54"i brought in the request last week and they mailed it to me.

I got it monday so i'm bringing it back now."with the mailed ballotts sent out and returned dlug says 47,000 people have cast ballotts already.there will still be lines, but starting october 26, there will be multiple places you can go to.

Dlug says that's when the satelitte voting locations will open up.>"that's five places to vote from 8am to 8pm for indiana weslyan, solomon farm park, the rouseau center and the public safety building."in fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55 news the locations are alternatives to the coliseum location for early voting.

You can go to any of the locations