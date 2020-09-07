Arjun Kapoor wishes b'day girl Malaika Arora
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:45s - Published
6 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor wishes b'day girl Malaika Arora
Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora with a sweet birthday note.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Actor Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his birthday on October 17 while his actor-nephew Arjun Kapoor's...
IndiaTimes - Published
2 days ago
October 23 marks the 47th birthday of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl Malaika Arora, and the stunning...
Mid-Day - Published
5 hours ago
As today marks Malaika Arora’s birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle to pen...
IndiaTimes - Published
5 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19 Actor Arjun Kapoor announced testing Covid-19 positive earlier on Sunday, and his good friend Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with the virus. Malaika added that.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:10 Published on September 7, 2020