First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines new restrictions fra

Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.
Migrants arriving into the UK, after crossing the English Channel, are being processed in what resembles a "rubble-strewn building site". An inspection of the short-term immigration detention facilities in Dover found that migrants, often arriving wet and cold, "had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers". They were often left with no sleeping facilities or showers. The report into the Home Office run facilities found that they had failed to "prepare properly" for a "predictable increase in migrant numbers".
In a less chaotic second, and final, presidential debate some people are calling the threat of a mute button the real overall winner.
This showdown between the pair was a calmer and more restrained affair than the previous one, with candidates using mostly respectful tones.
With the polls split, who do you think won the final presidential debate?
#Trump #Biden #Debate
Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost.
Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has said the government's stance on fishing waters will be negotiated with the EU as a whole rather than individual members.
Report by Odonovanc.