Donald Trump says 'look at India, it's filthy', draws sharp reactions in India|Oneindia News

Defending his own decision to pull out of the Paris accord, US President Donald Trump referred to what he called the filthy air in India, China and Russia.

His choice of words haven't gone down well with many especially in India.

He said Look at China, how filthy it is.

Look at Russia.

Look at India.

The air is filthy.

I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly.

In his final US Presidential debate with Joe Biden, Trump said he will not sacrifice millions of jobs and thousands of companies because of the Paris Accord.

It is very unfair.

Joe Biden retorted that climate change is an existential threat to humanity and that it is a moral obligation to deal with it.

