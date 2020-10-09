Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay responds to Marcus Rashford's continued campaign for free school meals. He states the best way to feed children is to protect parents' jobs.
Report by Odonovanc.
A motion to extend the free school meal voucher scheme until Easter 2021 has been rejected by MPs. Tabled by Labour, Conservative MPs voted against the scheme 322 votes to 261. This comes after England footballer Marcus Rashford, who received free school meals whilst growing up, petitioned the government to extend the scheme to cover upcoming school holidays. Report by Thomasl.
Chancelllor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that businesses in Tier 2areas will receive further financial support. He told MPs: “First, I amintroducing a new grant scheme for businesses impacted by Tier 2 restrictions,even if they aren’t legally closed.
England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals overthe holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against the measure. Labour’smotion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays untilEaster 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – a majority of 61.
Migrants arriving into the UK, after crossing the English Channel, are being processed in what resembles a "rubble-strewn building site". An inspection of the short-term immigration detention facilities in Dover found that migrants, often arriving wet and cold, "had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers". They were often left with no sleeping facilities or showers. The report into the Home Office run facilities found that they had failed to "prepare properly" for a "predictable increase in migrant numbers". Report by Thomasl.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a new four level framework of restrictions which will be applied locally and nationally. Report by Odonovanc.
In a less chaotic second, and final, presidential debate some people are calling the threat of a mute button the real overall winner.
This showdown between the pair was a calmer and more restrained affair than the previous one, with candidates using mostly respectful tones.
With the polls split, who do you think won the final presidential debate?
#Trump #Biden #Debate Report by Shoulderg.
Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost. Report by Odonovanc.