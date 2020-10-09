Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign

Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United player says he's "blown away" by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn