Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign

Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign

Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United player says he's "blown away" by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break Report by Fullerg.

Rashford visits food bank charity as he vows to continue fight against child hunger

Rashford visits food bank charity as he vows to continue fight against child hunger

Manchester United striker says he won't stop campaigning as businesses offer support

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:02Published
Pubs and cafes step in to help after MPs reject Rashford school meals campaign

Pubs and cafes step in to help after MPs reject Rashford school meals campaign

Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer freeschool meals for local children during half-term, after MPs rejected acampaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Barclay responds to Rashford's volunteering

Barclay responds to Rashford's volunteering

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay responds to Marcus Rashford's continued campaign for free school meals. He states the best way to feed children is to protect parents' jobs. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

A motion to extend the free school meal voucher scheme until Easter 2021 has been rejected by MPs. Tabled by Labour, Conservative MPs voted against the scheme 322 votes to 261. This comes after England footballer Marcus Rashford, who received free school meals whilst growing up, petitioned the government to extend the scheme to cover upcoming school holidays. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:10Published
Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants

Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants

Chancelllor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that businesses in Tier 2areas will receive further financial support. He told MPs: “First, I amintroducing a new grant scheme for businesses impacted by Tier 2 restrictions,even if they aren’t legally closed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign

MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals overthe holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against the measure. Labour’smotion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays untilEaster 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – a majority of 61.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

'I can't believe stories about him not being professional' - Solskjaer on Greenwood

'I can't believe stories about him not being professional' - Solskjaer on Greenwood

Man Utd boss defends under-fire 19-year-old and says he never has a problem with him

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:57Published

Media starting to 'go after' Greenwood - Solskjaer

 The English media are starting to "go after" Mason Greenwood, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says
BBC News

Man Utd striker Rashford and his mum help out at foodbank

 Charity FareShare has named a new warehouse after the footballer's mother, Melanie.
BBC News

Pubs and cafes step in to help after MPs reject Rashford school meals campaign

Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

What the papers say – October 23

The Government’s newest coronavirus aid package and Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘This is not politics, this is humanity’ – Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reacts as MPs vote against free school meals campaign

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was left disappointed as his bid to extend free school meals...
talkSPORT - Published


MPs reject Rashford's school meals campaign

MPs reject Rashford's school meals campaign

Conservative MPs have voted against extending free school meals over the school holidays until Easter 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:53Published
'Rashford won't give up anti-poverty campaign'

'Rashford won't give up anti-poverty campaign'

Marcus Rashford will be aiming to force the government into another U-turn on making free meals available to school children during the holidays, Kaveh Solhekol reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:23Published
Marcus Rashford humbled by MBE

Marcus Rashford humbled by MBE

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has vowed to continuethe fight to support vulnerable children after being made an MBE. The 2020Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published