First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:42s - Published
First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown.

Report by Odonovanc.

Covid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales

 Greater Manchester moves to England's highest alert, while Wales begins a 17-day lockdown later.
BBC News
Wales to enter 16-day lockdown to reduce surge in Covid infections

Restrictions will start at 6pm on Friday, first minister Mark Drakeford announces
FT.com - Published


