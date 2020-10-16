First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

Migrants kept in cold, cramped conditions in Dover facility



Migrants arriving into the UK, after crossing the English Channel, are being processed in what resembles a "rubble-strewn building site". An inspection of the short-term immigration detention facilities in Dover found that migrants, often arriving wet and cold, "had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers". They were often left with no sleeping facilities or showers. The report into the Home Office run facilities found that they had failed to "prepare properly" for a "predictable increase in migrant numbers".

