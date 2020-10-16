First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Small business owners in Powys have expressed their worry ahead of Friday'sfirebreak lockdown. Until 9 November, people in Wales are being told to stayat home while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close.Indoor and outdoor gatherings will be banned with people outside yourhousehold.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United player says he's "blown away" by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Migrants arriving into the UK, after crossing the English Channel, are being processed in what resembles a “rubble-strewn building site”. An inspection of the short-term immigration detention facilities in Dover found that migrants, often arriving wet and cold, “had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers”. They were often left with no sleeping facilities or showers. The report into the Home Office run facilities found that they had failed to “prepare properly” for a “predictable increase in migrant numbers”. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a new four level framework of restrictions which will be applied locally and nationally. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In a less chaotic second, and final, presidential debate some people are calling the threat of a mute button the real overall winner.
This showdown between the pair was a calmer and more restrained affair than the previous one, with candidates using mostly respectful tones.
With the polls split, who do you think won the final presidential debate?
#Trump #Biden #Debate Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn