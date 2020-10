Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:39s - Published 4 days ago Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil Democrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a boon to his chances in key states. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this