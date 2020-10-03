Five horror games to play for Halloween — and not all of them are scary Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published on October 23, 2020 Five horror games to play for Halloween — and not all of them are scary 1) Alien: Isolation is a masterpiece that’s betterthan most of the movies it’s based on.A single, relentless xenomorph stalks youthroughout the whole game and there’s noway to kill it, only ways to distract it.2) Costume Quest is about monsters,candy and childhood.In this silly and fun game, you embarkon a quest to save your sibling after they’vebeen kidnapped by evil monsters.3) Doom Eternal is a game whereyou play the boogeyman.This ridiculously gory game is about killingthousands upon thousands of demons with lots ofdifferent guns and sometimes your bare hands.4) Grim Fandango is a funny and touchingdetective noir story rooted in Mexican culture.It’s a hilarious game set in a beautifullyrealized world, with its design heavily inspiredby Aztec mythology and Día de Muertos.5) Hades is about death as another beginning — and another one, and another one and another one.This game has an addictive combatsystem, gorgeous art and valuable message:Losing is not the end. It’s just the processof getting strong enough to win 0

