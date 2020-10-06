Mirzapur 2 Review: पॉलिटिक्स के तड़के के साथ कहानी में आएंगे



Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya's son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn't welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.



After waiting for two long years, fans finally got to watch the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Mirzapur and it blew them away! Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Divyendu aka Munna Bhaiya and Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi opened up about their characters, the second season, dubbing amid the pandemic and much more.



'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

'Mirzapur' fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the audiences a glimpse of what the show's main characters plan to outnumber each other and survive in the Uttar Pradesh city. The trailer opens with the narration of Mirzapur's gang lord Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Triphati) who hints at his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) succeeding him but with the traditional ways. However, relentless Munna, standing next to the throne of his father, declares that the ruler can change the rules anytime, indicating his desperation to make his presence felt in the gun-toting city. The trailer also shows the main lead Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) who is out for revenge for the killing of his brother and wife by Munna, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) joining forces with him. Making the story more complicated, son of Rati Shankar Shukla (Shubrajyoti Bharat) is also seeking the blood of Guddu who had spontaneously shot dead his father. The trailer is also packed with new characters including Vijay Varma among others. Amazon Prime Video will air season 2 of 'Mirzapur' from Oct 23