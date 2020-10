Russian blacksmiths use 3D printing to make decorative axes Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:48s - Published 6 minutes ago Russian blacksmiths use 3D printing to make decorative axes The craftsmen at the Anika axe workshop are combining new and old technologies to create decorative axes 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this