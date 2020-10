Trump, Biden face off one last time

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 minutes ago

ABC's Faith Abbey is in Washington with a look at the key moments.

The two making their cases to the country in a more subdued debate compared to their first go-round.

It was the final face-to-face showdown between President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden before the November election.

IT WAS THE FINAL FACE-TO-FACESHOW DOWN BETWEENPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ANDPRESIDENTIALNOMINEE JOE BIDEN BEFORE THENOVEMBER ELECTION.THE TWO MAKING THEIR CASES TOTHE COUNTRY -- IN A MORE SUBDUEDDEBATE -- COMPARED TO THEIRFIRST GO-ROUND.ABC'S FAITHABUBEY IS IN WASHINGTON WITH ALOOK AT THE KEYMOMENTS.ON CAM INTRO:IT WAS MORE CIVIL ANDSUBSTANTIVE -- BUT COULDN'T HAVEPAINTED AMORE STARK DIFFERENCE BETWEENTHE TWO CANDIDATESSCRIPT:THE FINAL PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE --OPENING WITHONE OF THE BIGGEST ISSUES FACINGCOUNTRYA VIRUS THAT'S RAVAGED THEECONOMY -- AND KILLED MORETHAN 222-THOUSAND AMERICANS INJUST SEVENMONTHSTRUMP SOT: I SAY WE'RE LEARNINGTO LIVE WITH IT.

WE HAVE NOCHOICE.

WE CAN'T LOCK OURSELVESUP IN A BASEMENT LIKE JOE DOES.BIDEN SOT: PEOPLE ARE LEARNINGTO DIE WITH IT.THE PRESIDENT DEFENDING HISHANDLING OF THE PANDEMIC WHILEPAINTING A ROSY PICTURE AT ODDSWITH WHAT THE DATA SHOWSTRUMP SOT: IT WILL GO AWAY, ANDAS I SAY, WE'RE ROUNDINGTHE TURN.

WE'RE ROUNDING THECORNER.BIDEN SOT: WE'RE ABOUT TO GOINTO A DARK WINTER, A DARKWINTER.AND HE HAS NO CLEAR PLANTHE RELATIVELY CALMER DEBATE --NOTICEABLY LOW ON INTERUPTIONSBUT JUST AS HIGH ON ATTACKSBIDEN SOT: WE HAVE TO PROVIDEHEALTH INSURANCE FORPEOPLE AT AN AFFORDABLE RATE.AND THAT'S WHAT I'D DO.TRUMP SOT: HE WAS NOW THERE ASVICE PRESIDENT FOREIGHT YEARS.BIDEN SOT: HE'S A VERY CONFUSEDGUY.

HE THINKS HE'S RUNNINGAGAINST SOMEBODY ELSE.ON THE ECONOMY, TRUMP INSISTINGHE'S BETTER FOR THE JOBTRUMP SOT: "IF HE GETS IN, YOUWILL HAVE A DEPRESSION THELIKES OF WHICH YOU'VE NEVERSEEN.

YOUR 401(K)'S WILL GOTO HELL,."BIDEN SOT: "WHAT'S ON THE BALLOTHERE IS THE CHARACTEROF THIS COUNTRY."IN THEIR CLOSING ARGUMENTS --TRUMP TELLING VOTERSECONOMIC SUCCESS WOULD UNIFY THENATION BIDEN SAYING - IF ELECTEDHE'D REPRESENT EVERY AMERICANAND ADDRESS SYSTEMIC RACISMTRUMP SOT:"I THINK I HAVE GREATRELATIONSHIPSWITH ALL PEOPLE.

I AM THE LEASTRACIST PERSON IN THIS ROOM."BIDEN SOT: ABRAHAM LINCOLN HEREIS ONE OF THE MOST RACISTPRESIDENTS WE'VE HAD IN MODERNHISTORY.

HE POURS FUELON EVERY SINGLE RACIST FIRE,TAG:THE CANDIDATES ARE BACK ON THECAMPAIGN TRAIL TODAYBIDEN WILL STUMP IN DELAWARE --WHILE PRESIDENT TRUMP HEADS TOFLORIDAFAITH ABUBEY, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.EVEN THOUGH THE ELECTION IS LESSTHAN TWO WEEKS AWAY --