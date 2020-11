Jay Pharoah Looks Back at One of His More…Unpleasant Experiences on the Set of ‘White Famous’ Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 weeks ago Jay Pharoah Looks Back at One of His More…Unpleasant Experiences on the Set of ‘White Famous’ Jay Pharoah talks about working with Michael Rapaport on 'White Famous' and the show being cancelled too soon, and takes us back to a day on set that involved hissing cockroaches. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like