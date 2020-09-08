Global  
 

Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives”

Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives”

Lockdown in Wales is a "short, sharp shock that will save people's lives"

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said a firebreak lockdown coming into forcein Wales at 6pm on Friday is “a short, sharp shock that will save people’slives”.

“The clear advice we have is that we need to act urgently now becausethe virus is moving too fast,” Mr Drakeford told a press conference inCardiff.

“We have to act and have to act now.” Public Health Wales hasreported 45 deaths in people with Covid-19 this week, Mr Drakeford said.


First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.

A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

First Minister Mark Drakeford announces a two-week 'fire break' lockdown forWales to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Covid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales

 Greater Manchester moves to England's highest alert, while Wales begins a 17-day lockdown later.
BBC News
Small business owners in Powys have expressed their worry ahead of Friday'sfirebreak lockdown. Until 9 November, people in Wales are being told to stayat home while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close.Indoor and outdoor gatherings will be banned with people outside yourhousehold.

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

People in Welshpool react to today's announcement of a 'firebreak' lockdownacross Wales which comes into effect on Friday.

England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be..

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus..

