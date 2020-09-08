Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.
A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today.
Small business owners in Powys have expressed their worry ahead of Friday'sfirebreak lockdown. Until 9 November, people in Wales are being told to stayat home while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close.Indoor and outdoor gatherings will be banned with people outside yourhousehold.
