Midmorning With Aundrea - October 23, 2020 (Part 4) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

This story is so sweet, you might get a cavity!

(Part 4 of 4) A good Samaritan and his crew offer their services for free to renovate the home of a little old lady.

A small job turns into a rennovation.

Steve hartman met an army of volunteers who are tranforming a home-- and a life.

Any electrician can flip a switch - but only john kinney of woburn, massachusetts, can make a ácustomerá light up - like this.

Bite gloria "pleas don't pinch me because i don't want to wake up.'

Steve: that's one fine electrician.

Gloria: oh, a thousand times over."

Last month, 72- year-old gloria scott called john to fix a ceiling light.

But he soon discovered that broken light was the least of her problems. too poor to make áanyá house repairs - and too prideful to ask for help - gloria's house was in total disrepair.

Bite john "n lights, running water.

I think i seen her on a friday and it stuck with me over the weekend and i said, 'i got to go back there.'" so john returned and started working for free.

He also started a facebook page titled, "nice ol lady needs help" where he called on other tradespeople to join him.

Bite john "steve: o the facebook page you said, 'it's not like we're trying to rebuild her whole house.'

John : yea, well now it looks like we are!"

It sure does.

Nat john "thi whole porch is going to get rebuilt.

You can see up there where the raccoons were getting in."

They've been at it about a month now - putting in all new electrical - all new plumbing - new windows and walls and ceilings.

Almost everything is getting replaced - from the back yard lawn to the front porch steps.

Nat "steve: yo gave these stairs?

Stone mason: of course we did.

Steve: wow: stone mason: it's what you're supposed to do."

Seems the whole town of woburn believes it's what you're supposed to do.

Even those who ácan'tá build are now showing up with shovels and rakes - sending gift baskets, and plying the workers with food.

Bite gloria "look a these people!

I mean, i can't even comprehend the gratitude that i have."

John is equally speechless.

Bite john "it's just - there' no words for it, you know.

Steve: it's not going to end with this house though either, is it?

John: i don't want it to.

And that's why we put a name to it - the gloria's gladiators - and we want to keep going with this."

John would like to see chapters of gloria's gladiators across the country - helping seniors in similar circumstances& seniors like gloria scott - who had a broken light - but now shines brilliantly - thanks to an electrician - hard-wired for kindness.