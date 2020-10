Health Minister Roman Prymula has come under fire after he was photographed leaving a restaurant in the capital that should have been closed under the country's COVID-19 rules.View on euronews

Czech PM will dismiss health minister unless he resigns over 'inexcusable' restaurant visit

Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic 'oppose EU's new migration pact' "We must ensure that the external borders of the EU and the Schengen Area remain perfectly sealed along all section," a spokesman for the Hungarian Prime Minister said.View on euronews

Fears are rising that Europe is running out of time to control a resurgence of the coronavirus, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech..

Coronavirus: Czech army sets up 500-bed field hospital in anticipation of COVID-19 surge The Czech army has sett up the first COVID-19 field hospital in Prague with a capacity of 500 beds and 10 intensive care units.View on euronews