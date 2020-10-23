How Is A Candidate Declared President?

The Presidential Election process is complicated.

Many steps have to be completed before a President can take office.

Election Day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

After citizens cast their votes the votes are counted by state election officials.

Each states Board of Election announces which candidate has won the electoral votes of that state.

A winner is then declared after all the states electoral votes are counted.

In December, the electors hold meetings in their States to vote for President and Vice President.

The electors seal Certificates of Vote and send them to the Office of Federal Register and Congress.

In January, Congress sits in joint session to certify the election of the President and Vice President.