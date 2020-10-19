Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:11s - Published
Skip Bayless: Cowboys' defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED

It’s only Week 7 but the Dallas Cowboys are already in must-win mode.

Before the Philadelphia Eagles even took the division lead with their win over the New York Giants last night, Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith said that their next two games against the Giants and Eagles are must-wins.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have to say about the Cowboys upcoming match against the Washington Football Team.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Cowboys’ defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys’ defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED It’s only Week 7 but the Dallas Cowboys are already in must-win mode. Before the Philadelphia...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Defense Allowing Points At Historic Rate, Frustrations Reportedly Mounting With Coaching Staff [Video]

Cowboys Defense Allowing Points At Historic Rate, Frustrations Reportedly Mounting With Coaching Staff

The Cowboys had a rough outing on Monday Night Football, falling 38-10 to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The game marked the fifth straight game in which the Cowboys have allowed more than 30..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:53Published
'The Cowboys' nightmares keeps repeating' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'The Cowboys' nightmares keeps repeating' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys’ first game without Dak Prescott couldn’t have gone much worse, as Dallas got blown out 38-10 by the Arizona Cardinals last night. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on back-to-back..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:07Published
Skip Bayless celebrates Brady's Bucs dominant Week 6 win over Aaron Rodger's Packers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless celebrates Brady's Bucs dominant Week 6 win over Aaron Rodger's Packers | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers got out to a 10-point lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then an Aaron Rodgers pick-6 seemed to completely reverse all the momentum. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would reel..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:12Published