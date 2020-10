Ford Unleashes Whipped Cream, Gravy Metaphors On Insurance Industry Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 days ago Ford Unleashes Whipped Cream, Gravy Metaphors On Insurance Industry Ontario Premier Doug Ford got creative while warning the insurance industry to stop hiking rates and refusing policies to customers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this