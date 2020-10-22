Global  
 

Family of cameraman hopes he 'did not die in vain'

Relatives of a cameraman killed when a stunt went wrong on a joint BBC andNetflix drama said they hope no other family has to endure their “heartbreak”,after a coroner ruled the risk of fatal injury was not effectively recognisedor managed.

Mark Milsome died after a Land Rover ploughed into him during theshoot in Achimota Forest outside Accra in Ghana in November 2017.

The 54-year-old, who had been involved in big-screen hits such as the James Bond filmQuantum Of Solace, was working at the time for production company ForgivingEarth Limited.


