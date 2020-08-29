Daily Punch - Mahesh Bhatt's relative Luviena Lodh levels serious allegations against him

A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted attempt that lacks the charm and nostalgia of the '90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who returned to direction after 20 years, the film has a lot of potholes be it story, screenplay or even direction. The story is about Alia's Aarya and Aditya's Vishal going to Mount Kailash with Ravi Kishore played by Dutt as their taxi driver. While Aarya is on a mission to bust the racket of fake godmen, she puts her own life in danger and before she realises who's on her side and who's not, she finds a saviour and a guardian angel in Ravi. Next 2 hours 13 mins is about how this road trip turns out to be a revelation for both Aarya and Vishal and how Ravi gets the closure he's seeking after he has lost the love of his life, Pooja. Sadak 2 is a wasted opportunity where even the best of lineup in terms of actors and director couldn't save a sinking ship. However, one thing is sure that the raging nepotism debate has nothing to do with the film being good or bad.
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. 30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, whereas Dutt returns to reprise his character of taxi-driver Ravi. Sadak 2 promises to be a revenge-thriller drama and an ode to love. Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose and Gulshan Grover play the supporting roles. Here's our review for Sadak 2
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today. "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family," Sanjay Dutt said.
'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced his recovery from cancer on an Instagram post today. Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday, thanks everyone for the prayers.In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court Extends Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showing Chaktraborty’s Judicial Custody Till November 3. For all the latest updates from the entertainment world, keep watching Daily Punch!
