Daily Punch - Mahesh Bhatt's relative Luviena Lodh levels serious allegations against him

Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor



A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted attempt that lacks the charm and nostalgia of the '90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who returned to direction after 20 years, the film has a lot of potholes be it story, screenplay or even direction. The story is about Alia's Aarya and Aditya's Vishal going to Mount Kailash with Ravi Kishore played by Dutt as their taxi driver. While Aarya is on a mission to bust the racket of fake godmen, she puts her own life in danger and before she realises who's on her side and who's not, she finds a saviour and a guardian angel in Ravi. Next 2 hours 13 mins is about how this road trip turns out to be a revelation for both Aarya and Vishal and how Ravi gets the closure he's seeking after he has lost the love of his life, Pooja. Sadak 2 is a wasted opportunity where even the best of lineup in terms of actors and director couldn't save a sinking ship. However, one thing is sure that the raging nepotism debate has nothing to do with the film being good or bad.

