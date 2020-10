Chelsea Handler Teaches You New Jersey Slang Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 08:46s - Published 7 minutes ago Chelsea Handler Teaches You New Jersey Slang Chelsea Handler schools us in New Jersey slang. From "parkway" to "down the shore," Chelsea will have you "Jersey sliding" after this episode of Slang School. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this