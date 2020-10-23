Namaste! These 5 stars are dedicated yogis
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Namaste! These 5 stars are dedicated yogis
It’s no secret that yoga is beneficial for the body, mind and soul.
.Just 20 minutes per day on the mat, practicing the ancient form of exercise, can have a monumental effect on our stress and energy levels.
.That makes it the perfect workout for overworked and tired celebrities.These ten stars are dedicated yogis and won’t travel anywhere without their mats….