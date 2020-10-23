Day After Final Debate, Trump Heads to Florida, Biden To Delaware
Both candidates are claiming victory after last night’s final presidential debate.
It was a more civil and substantive affair this time between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden as they focused on the issues… with 11 days until the election and millions of votes already cast.
It was the final face-to-face showdown between President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden before the November election. The two making their cases to the country in a more subdued debate..