Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single

"Positions" may contain a subtle allusion to the singer's ex.



Related videos from verified sources Ariana Grande Drops Snippet of New Single 'Positions' | Billboard News



Ariana Grande has been teasing her upcoming single "Positions" for the past week and after giving a glimpse at the artwork earlier on Wednesday, she dropped a snippet of the alluring track. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:20 Published 21 hours ago Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Single 'Positions' With New Cover Art | Billboard News



Ariana Grande fans are getting a new single and album from the star seemingly out of nowhere, and she jumped to social media to share some details and the cover art for her new single 'Positions'. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:02 Published 2 days ago Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions



Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on the 30th of October, according to her latest Instagram post. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 4 days ago