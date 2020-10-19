Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single
"Positions" may contain a subtle allusion to the singer's ex.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande Drops Snippet of New Single 'Positions' | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Drops Snippet of New Single 'Positions' | Billboard News

Ariana Grande has been teasing her upcoming single "Positions" for the past week and after giving a glimpse at the artwork earlier on Wednesday, she dropped a snippet of the alluring track.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:20Published
Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Single 'Positions' With New Cover Art | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Single 'Positions' With New Cover Art | Billboard News

Ariana Grande fans are getting a new single and album from the star seemingly out of nowhere, and she jumped to social media to share some details and the cover art for her new single 'Positions'.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:02Published
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions [Video]

Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on the 30th of October, according to her latest Instagram post.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published