Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Now Screening (10/23/20): 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' and 'Rebecca' | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Now Screening (10/23/20): 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' and 'Rebecca' | THR News

Now Screening (10/23/20): 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' and 'Rebecca' | THR News

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (10/23/20) in THR's 'Now Screening.'


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Karpimp6

KP RT @joealwynbrasil: 🏆 TOP LOOKS JOE ALWYN 🏆 #8 [2018] - Mary Queen of Scots SAG-AFTRA Screening, 68 votos (37%). https://t.co/GcnTnTDDx2 12 minutes ago

LambethMusic

LambethMusicService RT @Tom_Warriors: The Queen's Suite, screening online until 28th Oct, is a short documentary telling the story of Peter Edwards and @NuCivi… 5 hours ago

ianamurray

iana murray RT @29s____: the peach queen herself @ianamurray on the emotional implications of the pear in one of Nao Yoshigai (@naoyoshigai) shorts THE… 7 hours ago

29s____

𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖆 𝖘𝖈𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖓𝖎 the peach queen herself @ianamurray on the emotional implications of the pear in one of Nao Yoshigai (@naoyoshigai)… https://t.co/1tBi3jF7AS 7 hours ago

nicki_abbott

Nicki Abbott RT @BHRUT_NHS: We’ve introduced automatic Thermal Temperature Screening at Queen’s Hospital to keep our patients, visitors, staff safe. htt… 19 hours ago

PTOTSLTDietAHPs

RUH-AlliedHealthProfessionals RT @FabNHSStuff: Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn & University of Cambridge created a poster about Nutritional assessment : MUST screen… 1 day ago

QMPoliticsIR

QM Politics IR RT @QMUL_HSS: Join us on 30 October for a screening of the documentary film Lynch Nation, followed by a panel discussion. This online event… 1 day ago

BHRUT_NHS

BHRUT NHS 🏥 (✋✋🏻✋🏿 we stand together) We’ve introduced automatic Thermal Temperature Screening at Queen’s Hospital to keep our patients, visitors, staff… https://t.co/6cmepaZ89j 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Called Out Rudy Giuliani After His Compromising Borat Scene [Video]

Demi Lovato Called Out Rudy Giuliani After His Compromising Borat Scene

The politician was caught on film in a controversial scene in the upcoming mockumentary.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:49Published
Pro-Trump Documentary Release Stalled at Amazon, Facebook | THR News [Video]

Pro-Trump Documentary Release Stalled at Amazon, Facebook | THR News

With less than two weeks to go before the election, the distributor of a pro-Trump documentary claims the film is being muzzled by Amazon and Facebook.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:11Published
Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR [Video]

Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen. Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:19Published