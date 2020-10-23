DeVonta Smith, Reggie Bush break down Alabama receiving routes and win over Georgia | CFB on FOX
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:47s - Published
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith joins Reggie Bush to break down some of his best plays in the Tide's win against Georgia, discuss Alabama's deep WR group including Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie, and how they compete for blocks as much as they do receptions.