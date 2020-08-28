Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday.
The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla.
The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry.
Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji!
@therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting.
Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience".
"The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience.
Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir !
Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha.
Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.
