Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:14s - Published
John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital

John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital

WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to the hospital after injuring him during a stunt.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWindsorStar

The Windsor Star John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital with stunt gone wrong https://t.co/EczjB5SLmj https://t.co/ilrKaywdF8 6 days ago

yasmini25480014

yasmin iqbal RT @EW: Eric Andre reveals John Cena accidentally sent him to the hospital after show stunt https://t.co/d2qmv3VkYX 6 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to the hospital in stunt gone wrong https://t.co/uFaJioRXdx… 1 week ago

EW

Entertainment Weekly Eric Andre reveals John Cena accidentally sent him to the hospital after show stunt https://t.co/d2qmv3VkYX 1 week ago

Canoe

Canoe John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital with stunt gone wrong https://t.co/InYlIu7Lgg 1 week ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital - John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to the hospital after a… https://t.co/NT3EXKT9po 1 week ago

K9Dug

K9Dug 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @TheTorontoSun: John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital with stunt gone wrong https://t.co/74jwREUKEO https://t.co/XuJqooBWjq 1 week ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to hospital with stunt gone wrong https://t.co/74jwREUKEO https://t.co/XuJqooBWjq 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eric Andre says Hannibal Buress Will Depart 'The Eric Andre Show' After Season 5 Premiere [Video]

Eric Andre says Hannibal Buress Will Depart 'The Eric Andre Show' After Season 5 Premiere

Hannibal is leaving The Eric Andre show.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 01:16Published
Top 10 Most Confrontational Eric Andre Show Interviews [Video]

Top 10 Most Confrontational Eric Andre Show Interviews

The most confrontational "Eric Andre Show" interviews brought a whole new meaning to awkward.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:02Published
Eric Andre says 'James Corden is f - - ked' if being mean gets you canceled [Video]

Eric Andre says 'James Corden is f - - ked' if being mean gets you canceled

Eric Andre says 'James Corden is f - - ked' if being mean gets you canceled

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:43Published