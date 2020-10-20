Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea face a rejuvenated Manchester United side who have won their last twomatches in all competitions since the international break.

Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic speaks to the media following their 0-0 drawwith Sevilla in the Champions League.

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy "genuinely had doubts" over continuing his football career having had a spell in unemployment only six years ago.

'I can't believe stories about him not being professional' - Solskjaer on Greenwood Man Utd boss defends under-fire 19-year-old and says he never has a problem with him

Rashford visits food bank charity as he vows to continue fight against child hunger Manchester United striker says he won't stop campaigning as businesses offer support

Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United player says he's "blown away" by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break

Marcus Rashford responds to criticism of his campaign Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has responded to criticism of his FareShare campaign to ensure free school meals for children.

Leeds end Aston Villa's 100% winning start and deny them top spot in the Premier League table thanks to a Patrick Bamford hat-trick.

Friends off the field, young English stars Jack Willis and Joe Simmonds prepare to face one another in the Premiership final.

Michail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.

