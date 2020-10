Season opener finally arrives for Boise State on the blue as they host Utah State Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:15s - Published 1 day ago Season opener finally arrives for Boise State on the blue as they host Utah State It has been anything but a typical year, the Broncos had spring ball canceled, their season was in jeopardy and they missed out on hosting Florida State, but the team looks forward to returning to the gridiron. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kevin Sjuts Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller was worried he'd lose his senior year of college football. Now, with the Big Ten… https://t.co/bLwMdOtPD7 5 days ago Kevin Sjuts RT @1011_News: Saturday's season opener will end a 330-day stretch without a Nebraska football game, which is the second-longest streak in… 5 days ago 1011 NOW Saturday's season opener will end a 330-day stretch without a Nebraska football game, which is the second-longest s… https://t.co/V7HMT8lyun 5 days ago