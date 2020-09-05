Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors
The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy.
India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments.
So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden?
One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China.
While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy.
Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
