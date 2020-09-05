Global  
 

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:57s - Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy.

India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments.

So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden?

One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China.

While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy.

Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.


Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls [Video]

Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections. The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base. Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden. So who won Debate 2? Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

