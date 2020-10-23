Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 12:26s - Published
Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3.

However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections.

The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base.

Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden.

So who won Debate 2?

Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published
Trump defends child separation policy, asks Biden 'who built the cages' at final debate [Video]

Trump defends child separation policy, asks Biden 'who built the cages' at final debate

President Trump defended his administration's child separation and immigration policies during the final 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:57Published
Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil [Video]

Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil

Democrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:39Published