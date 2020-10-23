Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3.

However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections.

The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base.

Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden.

So who won Debate 2?

Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.