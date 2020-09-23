Top 10 Most Controversial Talk Show Scandals

These talk show scandals were all anyone could talk about.
Our countdown includes "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Dr. Phil," and more!
Top 10 Times South Park Tackled Serious IssuesNo topic is ever off limits for “South Park”. For this list, we’ll be looking at instances where “South Park” explored hot-button topics, demonstrating why it’s often described as the most..
Top 10 Most Hilarious UNHhh EpisodesThese "UNHhhh" will always be quotable.
GlaucomaAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that may not be top of mind for most Americans is eye care.