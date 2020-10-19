Ariana Grande Shades Pete Davidson In Positions Song According To Fans
Fans think Ariana Grande threw shade at Pete Davidson in her new song.
Saweetie causes some Birkin backlash.
Plus- Cardi and Offset.
Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single"Positions" may contain a subtle allusion to the singer's ex.
Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Single 'Positions' With New Cover Art | Billboard NewsAriana Grande fans are getting a new single and album from the star seemingly out of nowhere, and she jumped to social media to share some details and the cover art for her new single 'Positions'.
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album PositionsAriana Grande will release her new album Positions on the 30th of October, according to her latest Instagram post.