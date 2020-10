With Rudy Giuliani the center of controversy over a compromising bedroom scene in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', he has been given a message of support from an unlikely source: Borat Sagdiyev.

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.

Sacha Baron Cohen has plenty more conservatives to satirize in outrageous ways in his new sequel "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Let's review.

Sacha Baron Cohen says it's pretty clear to him what was on Rudy Giuliani's mind during his notorious scene in the 'Borat' sequel ... but urges everyone to judge..

Can Rudy Giuliani fix his "Borat 2" embarrassment by suing Sacha Baron Cohen? He can try but he'll fail, experts say.